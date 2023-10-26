Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee with Karan Season 8: 5 moments from first episode featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh [WATCH]

    Koffee With Karan Season 8's first episode featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, highlighting their romantic proposal, behind-the-scenes stories, and a glimpse of their wedding video, making it an emotional and engaging show

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The most anticipated talk-show Koffee with Karan Season 8 is back and it must be said it is back with a bang. The first episode featuring 'Bollywood Royalty' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as Karan himself acknowledged is available for streaming on Hotstar. Here are the top 5 moments from the show that shole ou hearts:

    Ranveer's Role in Casting Deepika for Ramleela: During the episode, Ranveer Singh revealed that he had lobbied for Deepika Padukone to be cast in the film Ramleela after Kareena Kapoor Khan had to exit the project. He explained that he was impressed by Deepika's performance in "Cocktail." When Deepika arrived on set, Ranveer was awestruck.

    The Passionate Kiss in "Ramleela": The actors discussed a passionate kiss in the film "Ramleela." Ranveer shared a behind-the-scenes story about how they were so engrossed in the scene that they didn't notice when a brick was thrown through the window. This kiss was a memorable moment for the couple.

    Ranveer's Dreamy Proposal in the Maldives: Ranveer described his romantic proposal to Deepika in the Maldives. He secretly brought a diamond ring with him and arranged a sandbank adventure. They were taken to a tiny island in the middle of the sea, and he proposed to her there. Deepika emotional, said "yes," and they got engaged on the spot.

    Meeting Deepika's Family: Ranveer talked about the nerve-wracking experience of meeting Deepika's family for the first time. He met her close friends who were like family, and Deepika unexpectedly announced the engagement, leaving him anxious. He overheard a conversation between Deepika and her mother in which her mother expressed surprise about the proposal. It took some effort, but Ranveer managed to win over Deepika's family, and he's now one of their favorite people.

    Wedding Video of DeepVeer: The episode featured the wedding video of Deepika and Ranveer, showcasing moments from their engagement, wedding rituals, vow exchange, and other heartwarming moments from their royal wedding.

    These moments made for an engaging and emotional episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, offering fans a glimpse into Deepika and Ranveer's personal life. The episode is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
