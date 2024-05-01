India News

LS Polls 2024: Rajnath Singh declares assets worth Rs 7.36 crore

Active social media user

According to the affidavit, the 72-year-old senior BJP leader is an active user of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and, YouTube. He also has a website. 

No car, owns revolver

The Union minister does not own any vehicle but has a revolver (with a purchase price of Rs 10,000) and a double-barrel gun (with a purchase price of Rs 10,000).

No criminal cases

No criminal cases are pending against him, as per his election affidavit. Singh has movable assets worth over Rs 3.11 crore.

Cash and jewellery

His wife has gold worth Rs 52.50 lakh and silver worth over Rs 9.37 lakh. She has total movable assets worth Rs 90.71 lakh. Singh has Rs 75,000 cash in hand.

Combined worth and land details

The combined worth of movable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 4.02 crore. The minister has agriculture lands in five villages of Chandauli district worth Rs 1.47 crore.

House and other details

Singh has a house in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow worth Rs 1.87 crore. The combined worth of immovable assets of Singh and his wife is over Rs 3.34 crore.

Seeking 3rd term

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking a third term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

