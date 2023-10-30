Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace couch in the second episode; promo OUT

    Sunny and Bobby Deol feature in the second episode of "Koffee with Karan 8," discussing Gadar 2's success, Dharmendra's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace the couch in the second episode; promo OUT ATG
    Following the fiery opening of the show with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the eagerly awaited second episode of "Koffee with Karan" Season 8 is set to premiere. This time, the spotlight shifts to the charismatic siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, adding an extra layer of excitement to Karan Johar's iconic talk show. The newly released promo provides a glimpse into the unfiltered and engaging conversation, covering a wide range of topics.

    The conversation begins with Karan expressing his admiration for having the "legacy movie stars" back on the show. Sunny, dressed in a stylish light gray suit, and Bobby, sporting a vibrant blue and yellow printed shirt, are welcomed with a standing ovation by Karan, acknowledging their illustrious careers.

    The discussion delves into the tremendous box office success of Sunny's recent film, "Gadar 2," which is praised as "organic." Bobby also recalls the pivotal role played by Salman Khan in rejuvenating his career, a testament to the power of Bollywood connections.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    The conversation takes an interesting turn when they touch on their father Dharmendra's kiss in Karan's film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." Sunny nonchalantly comments, "My Dad can do whatever he likes, and he gets away with it," showcasing the legendary actor's charm and charisma.

    But the intriguing revelations don't stop there. The promo hints at Sunny Deol's teddy bear fetish and promises even more juicy details to look forward to in the upcoming episode.

    ALSO READ: Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite'

    For fans eagerly awaiting this episode, mark your calendars: new episodes of "Koffee with Karan 8" are set to drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. This season seems poised to deliver engaging conversations, candid moments, and unmissable insights into the lives of Bollywood's biggest stars.

