    Singham 3: Ranveer Singh stuns as Simmba in new poster; Rohit Shetty calls him 'favourite'

    Ranveer Singh returns as Simmba in Singham 3, with Deepika Padukone as the fierce 'Lady Singham.' Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and introduces Tiger Shroff to the franchise. Scheduled for release on August 15, 2024

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    In a much-anticipated return, Ranveer Singh is set to reprise his role as police officer Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao in the upcoming film, Singham 3. Directed by the renowned Rohit Shetty, this marks Ranveer's comeback as Simmba after a five-year hiatus. His first portrayal of the character was in the solo film "Simmba," which hit theaters in 2018. The excitement surrounding his return is palpable, as he roars in the newly unveiled poster, featuring Lord Hanuman in the background.

    Rohit Shetty, the creative force behind the cop universe, shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Hum sabka favorite!!! The notorious SIMMBA is back! #SinghamAgain." The poster release comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of Deepika Padukone's character in the film, which was revealed on the first day of Navratri.

    Deepika Padukone is set to make history as the first actress to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe. In the poster featuring Deepika's character, she is seen dressed in police attire, holding a gun with an intense and sinister demeanor. The striking visual showcases the gun placed in a man's mouth, and blood is seen oozing from her forehead and shoulder. Rohit Shetty introduced her character with the caption, "Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi... Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe... Shakti Shetty... My lady Singham... Deepika Padukone." Ranveer Singh, ever supportive, cheered for her in his social media post, writing, "AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!! @deepikapadukone @itsrohitshetty."

    Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, Singham 3 marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Singham, further adding to the film's star power. Additionally, Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Tiger Shroff will be joining the franchise with this film. While rumors have circulated that Arjun Kapoor may be playing the antagonist in the movie, there has been no official confirmation from Rohit Shetty as yet.

    Excitement is building for the release of Singham 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. Fans of the cop universe can hardly wait to witness this action-packed blockbuster featuring their favorite characters and some new, thrilling additions.

