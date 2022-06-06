KK’s last record song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, is out now!

Fans of KK became emotional when the makers of Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, released the late singer’s last recorded song. Titled ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, the song has been written by ace lyricist Gulzar and composed by Shantanu Moitra. It is possibly the last film song that KK sang before his untimely death. The song was released by Srijit Mukherji on Monday.

The song, released by T-Series on its official YouTube channel, received over 78,000 likes within a couple of hours of its release. Taking to the comments section, several fans of KK wrote about how the “legendary singer” will continue to remain alive in the hearts of the people through his melodious voice and song soulful music.

The lyrics of the song, ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ basically urge the listeners to save mother nature. It is a that will have the listener humming for the rest of the day. Speaking upon the release of KK’s last song, ‘Dhoop Paani Behne De’s lyricist, Gulzar said, “Srijit has done me a favour in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK for ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiya...’. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy but It's a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It's like he came to say goodbye.”

“The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it's been used in the film, it's a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity it wasn't in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Adding further to this, Shantanu Moitra, who recently paid a musical tribute to KK along with singer Mohit Chouhan, at a concert, said, “KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given by Gulzar sahib back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this.”

KK breathed his last on Tuesday, June 2, at the age of 53. The singer was in Kolkata for a two-day tour. He felt discomfort in the middle of his concert after which he left for the hotel where he later collapsed. The singer had received a massive cardiac arrest, and also reportedly had multiple blockages in his heart.