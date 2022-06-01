KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

Bollywood’s playback singer KK breathed his last on Tuesday. The singer was in Kolkata for a live performance; he had also posted pictures from his concert on his Instagram, hours before his death. The news of his sudden death has sent shock waves in the music industry as well as the Hindi film industry. KK had done playback singing for many popular actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan among others.

The news of his death spread quickly with the whose-who of the industry paying their tributes to the late singer. Amidst this, Shreya Ghoshal, with whom KK sang several songs, was also informed of his demise.

ALSO READ: RIP KK: CELEBS AND FANS REMEMBER ICONIC SONG 'YAARON' AS ANTHEM OF FRIENDSHIP

Shreya Ghoshal was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to perform live at the Indore Gaurav Diwas’ function, organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to on the 297th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. MP’s chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan was the chief guest for the function.

Shreya Ghoshal was performing live at the concert held at Indore’s Nehru Stadium. She was paying a tribute to Bappi Lehri and Lata Mangeshkar. Just when Shreya was to perform the medley as a tribute to Lataji, she was asked to take a five-minute break from the concert and was called backstage.

ALSO READ: KK’s family, education, net worth and more

It was then that Shreya Ghoshal was informed of KK’s sudden death in Kolkata. Upon hearing the sad news, she gathered the strength to go back on the stage and perform. But one of the eyewitnesses, present during the concert, said that she broke down in the middle of the concert. However, she held herself back again and completed the concert which ended post-midnight.

ALSO READ: R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

Shreya Ghoshal and KK have sung many popular songs together. However, one of the most popular and super hit duets of Shreya and KK was ‘Abhi Abhi’ from the movie Jism 2. The film starred actors Randeep Hooda, Sunny Leone and Arunoday Singh.

ALSO READ: Singer KK's last Instagram post was him holding up the mic; here's what he said