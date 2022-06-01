Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata, hours before his death

KK will be accorded with state gun salute and honours, informed West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee. His mortal remains would be brought back on a flight to Mumbai. Meanwhile, take a look at the last songs that the singer performed at the concert, hours before his death.

The autopsy of Bollywood’s playback singer KK has reportedly been performed and the mortal remains will soon be handover to his family. After this, his remains would be brought to Mumbai in the evening. At the same time, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee announced that state honours would be accorded to the deceased airport.

KK was in Kolkata for a two-day tour and was to return to New Delhi on Wednesday, reportedly. The 53-year-old, however, had an untimely death after he reportedly collapsed at the hotel where he was staying. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

While the whole country is mourning his death, including celebrities, his fellow colleagues from the industry, politicians and fans, an image of the list of songs he performed at his last concert has been doing rounds on social media.

Hours before his death, KK was performing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The last videos from his concert show him performing live his two of the most popular songs – ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. However, KK had a long list of songs that he performed at the concert.

As per a hand-written list of songs that is doing rounds on social media, KK performed a total of 20 songs for the live audience. These were some of the best songs of his career.

From Jhankar Beats’ song ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’ to ‘Yaaron’, ‘Pal’, Bachna Ae Haseena’s ‘Khuda Jaan’ and Om Shanti Om’s ‘Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si’, KK enthralled the audience with his performance.

Take a look at all the 20 songs that KK performed in his life’s last concert:

1. Tu Aashqui Hai

2. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

3. Dil Ibadat

4. Mere Bina Tu

5. Labon Ko

6. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

7. Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si

8. Abhi Abhi

9. Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai Ye

10. Tu Jo Mila

11. Yaaron

12. Khuda Jaane

13. Zara Si Dil Mai De Jagah Tu

14. Aashaein

15. Don

16. Tune Maari Entry

17. Desi Boys

18. Disco

19. Koi Kahe

20. Pal