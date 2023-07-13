Kiralik Ask to Fatmagul: 5 popular Turkish Dramas which are rage in India

Turkish dramas have taken India by storm, captivating audiences with their compelling storylines, vibrant characters, and cultural richness. Here are five popular Turkish dramas that have become a rage in India.

If you’re a fan of captivating storytelling, compelling characters, and stunning cinematography, you can’t miss out on the best Turkish series. Turkey’s rich cultural heritage and unique storytelling traditions have given rise to some of the most unforgettable TV dramas. These Turkish dramas have successfully bridged cultures, capturing the hearts of Indian audiences with their engaging narratives and unforgettable characters. From heart-wrenching tragedies to heartwarming romances, these shows have created a fan base in India, showcasing the universal appeal of storytelling and the power of television to connect people across borders.

Here are the 5 popular Turkish Dramas which are a rage in India:

1. Ishq-E-Mamnoon (Forbidden Love):

This gripping drama explores the forbidden love between Bihter and Behlul, two individuals trapped in a complex web of societal expectations and familial obligations. Their tumultuous journey has captivated Indian viewers with its intense emotions and riveting plot.

2. Fatmagul:

Fatmagul tells the powerful story of a young woman seeking justice and reclaiming her life after a tragic incident. This emotional drama resonated deeply with Indian audiences, highlighting themes of resilience, love, and the pursuit of truth.

3. Kiralık Aşk (Love for Rent):

This delightful romantic comedy follows the unconventional relationship between a workaholic boss, Ömer, and his quirky assistant, Defne. With its heartwarming moments and charming chemistry, "Kiralık Aşk" has won the hearts of Indian viewers.

4. Kuzey Güney:

This compelling drama revolves around two brothers, Kuzey and Güney, whose lives take dramatically different paths. The gripping storyline, complex characters, and family dynamics have struck a chord with Indian audiences, making it a popular choice.

5. Ask-i Memnu (Forbidden Love):

Based on a classic Turkish novel, "Ask-i Memnu" explores the forbidden love affair between Bihter and Behlul, set in a wealthy and influential family. The captivating storyline and powerful performances have made it a sensation among Indian viewers.

