Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in white bikini and fluorescent skirt (PICTURES)

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has set Instagram ablaze with a hot video of her exotic vacation looks. Check out her sexiest snaps in a risque white bikini with a fluorescent-coloured skirt alongside wet bikini looks.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

We want to add Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's latest holiday look to the shopping cart. Check out her recent sultry snaps in a risque white bikini and fluorescent skirt.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is a total beach bum. The actress proves her love for tropical vibes by slaying it effortlessly in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli has given fans a dose of charm and desire by donning a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she flaunts her cleavage and svelte figure.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning and is a sight to behold in a vibrant white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she enjoys her photoshoot.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli has upped the beach fashion game to the next level with her sexy poses in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli's sartorial fashion outfits are always next level. The actress looks mesmerizing and sexy siren as she dons a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks exquisite and breathtaking with fresh, dewy looks and sexy poses in her white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.