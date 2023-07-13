Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in white bikini and fluorescent skirt (PICTURES)

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has set Instagram ablaze with a hot video of her exotic vacation looks. Check out her sexiest snaps in a risque white bikini with a fluorescent-coloured skirt alongside wet bikini looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    We want to add Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's latest holiday look to the shopping cart. Check out her recent sultry snaps in a risque white bikini and fluorescent skirt.

    article_image2

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks hot and sensational in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image3

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli is a total beach bum. The actress proves her love for tropical vibes by slaying it effortlessly in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image4

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli has given fans a dose of charm and desire by donning a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she flaunts her cleavage and svelte figure.

    article_image5

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks stunning and is a sight to behold in a vibrant white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour as she enjoys her photoshoot.

    article_image6

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli has upped the beach fashion game to the next level with her sexy poses in a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image7

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli's sartorial fashion outfits are always next level. The actress looks mesmerizing and sexy siren as she dons a white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    article_image8

    Image: Nikki Tamboli / Instagram

    Nikki Tamboli looks exquisite and breathtaking with fresh, dewy looks and sexy poses in her white plunging neckline dotted design bikini with a risque skirt of fluorescent colour.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by dropping 1st poster in #AskSRK session ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by dropping 1st poster in #AskSRK session

    The Trial to 'MayaBazaar for Sale': OTT shows, movies releasing this week ATG EAI

    'The Trial' to 'MayaBazaar for Sale': OTT shows, movies releasing this week

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look MSW

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up shoot for ambitious show 'Citadel', says July 13 will always be special ADC

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up shoot for ambitious show 'Citadel', says July 13 will always be special

    Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date ADC

    Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details

    Unveiling the Incredible Health Benefits of Cucumbers: Hydration, Digestion, and More MSW EAI

    Unveiling the incredible health benefits of Cucumbers: Hydration, digestion, and more

    The Exorcist to The Conjuring- 7 BEST horror movies to watch RBA EAI

    The Exorcist to The Conjuring- 7 BEST horror movies to watch

    Understanding OCD: 7 Signs and Symptoms of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder MSW EAI

    Understanding OCD: 7 signs and symptoms of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case sentencing by NIA court and updates anr

    BREAKING: Kerala professor hand chopping case: 3 convicts sentenced for life, 3-year jail for remaining

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon