Mahesh Babu summoned by ED for alleged role in ₹2.5 Cr real estate scam; Read on
Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a real estate money laundering case, causing a stir.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 10:41 AM
1 Min read
ED Summons Mahesh Babu in Real Estate Fraud Case: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mahesh Babu has been asked to appear for questioning on the 27th of this month. He is the brand ambassador for Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group.
Was Mahesh Babu Involved in Fraud? Mahesh Babu allegedly received ₹5.9 crore from Surya Developers, including ₹3.5 crore in cash and ₹2.5 crore via RTGS. The ED is investigating this transaction. Mahesh Babu endorsed Sai Surya Developers, reportedly receiving a high fee. Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers are accused of fraudulently selling the same land to different people. Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary
Mahesh Babu's ₹1000 Crore Movie: The ED's investigation and the notice to Mahesh Babu have caused shock. He is currently filming SSMB 29, directed by Rajamouli. The next phase of shooting is expected to begin soon. This adventure film is being made on an international scale with African forests as the backdrop. Also Read: Actress Trisha Reveals Secret About Mahesh Babu
