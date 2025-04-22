Rohit Shetty OPENS up on FALLOUT with Shah Rukh Khan post 'Dilwale'; Read on
Rohit Shetty recently addressed rumors of a fallout with Shah Rukh Khan post-Dilwale. In a candid podcast chat, he clarified their bond remains strong, shared insights on the film's performance
Rohit Shetty, during a conversation on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, addressed long-standing rumors about a fallout with Shah Rukh Khan following the lukewarm response to Dilwale. He clarified that there was no rift between them and emphasized the mutual respect they share. He also explained that soon after Dilwale, both parties shifted focus to their own production ventures
Shetty pointed out that while Dilwale did not perform as expected in the domestic market, it was a significant success overseas. He mentioned that the film, produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, did not incur losses, contrary to some assumptions.
Rohit spoke about the close bonds he has formed within the film industry. He described Ajay Devgn as an elder brother and shared that he has developed a strong friendship with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Highlighting Deepika’s professionalism, he recalled her shooting for the final schedule of Singham Again while she was four months pregnant, noting how rare such committed relationships are.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing for King, an upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand, which will see him act alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is busy working on Singham Again, the next film in his cop universe, which features an impressive ensemble cast.