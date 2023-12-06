Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Jaideep Ahlawat congratulates Bobby Deol; manifests future collaboration

    Jaideep Ahlawat congratulates Bobby Deol for the success of "Animal" on Instagram, expressing joy at their meeting and manifesting future collaborations. The post captures their camaraderie, with Zaheer Iqbal also sharing admiration for Bobby

    Animal Jaideep Ahlawat congratulates Bobby Deol; manifests future collaboration ATG
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    Jaideep Ahlawat, renowned for his impactful performances, recently shared a momentous encounter with Bobby Deol, celebrating the latter's success in the movie "Animal." Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has not only triumphed at the box office but has also earned praise for Bobby Deol's compelling portrayal of a mute antagonist.

    Taking to Instagram, Jaideep Ahlawat conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Bobby Deol, capturing the camaraderie in a series of pictures. The photos showcased the actors in playful interactions, with one capturing an iconic pose from the film. Jaideep, expressing joy at finally meeting Bobby, conveyed warm wishes for the success of "Animal" and enthusiastically expressed his hope for future collaborations. In his caption, Jaideep wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet you finally Paaji. Animal ki liye Bahut Bahut Mubarak ho Aapko. And I also manifest that we work together very soon. Love & Regards Paaji @iambobbydeol."

    Zaheer Iqbal, in a heartwarming gesture, shared a picture hugging Bobby Deol, expressing admiration for the actor's genuine and pure soul. He captioned the photo, "Gonna cherish this picture forever. I'm such a huge fan of the human being this man is love. One of the most loving, genuine, and purest souls I've ever met... Love You Bobby Sir #LordBobby."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his recent role in the Netflix film 'Jaane Jaan' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, received widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Naren. The movie, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a mystery thriller adapted from the Japanese novel "The Devotion of the Suspect X."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain to get nominated for entire season? Will Ankita Lokhande nominate Vicky? Read this

    Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's recent projects, including "Class of 83," "Love Hostel," and the web series "Aashram," have resonated well with audiences and critics alike. His latest success, "Animal," adds to his repertoire, and he is set to appear in the Tamil film "Kanuva" and the Telugu film 'Aurangzeb.'

    ALSO READ: 'The Archies' screening: Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif and more attend the grand premiere

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
