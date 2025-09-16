Kiccha Sudeep thrills fans by announcing the first song from his upcoming film Mark, set to release on December 25. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and choreography by Shobhin Master, the track promises high-energy entertainment.

Kiccha Sudeep, the Kannada film industry superstar, has once again thrilled his fans with exciting news. Even while still deep in the shooting process of his next film, Mark, Sudeep took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce that the first lyrical song from the movie will be released soon. This revelation has sparked widespread excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for updates since the title of the film was officially revealed on September 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Film Release Date Confirmed

Adding to the excitement, Sudeep confirmed that Mark is scheduled to hit the screens on December 25, maintaining his tradition of releasing films on significant dates. Fans are elated as Sudeep continues to keep his promise of delivering mass entertainers right on schedule. By releasing the first song, the actor is signaling that the film is gearing up for its next stage of promotions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Star-Studded Music and Choreography

The upcoming song promises to be a visual and musical treat. Composed by the talented Ajaneesh Loknath and choreographed by Shobhin Master, the track is expected to showcase Kiccha’s signature mass steps, which have been loved by fans in his previous films. With anticipation high following the success of his last film, Max, expectations for Mark are already soaring.

Fans Excited for Festive Entertainment

Mark is being created with the same team behind the blockbuster Max, which was also released in December and enjoyed tremendous success. With official promotions kicking off, Sudeep’s fans have a reason to celebrate this festive season. The first song release adds momentum to the film’s promotional journey and further fuels the excitement for the big release.