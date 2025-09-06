- Home
Sanvi Sudeep opens up about the challenges of growing up as a superstar’s daughter. She shares her experiences with school, body shaming, and carving her own identity while embracing her father’s legacy.
A Childhood Shock: Seeing Dad On TV
During a podcast, Sanvi Sudeep shared a memorable childhood story. She said, "I was very young then, sitting on my dad, Sudeep's, lap watching TV. Suddenly, I saw him on the screen! I was completely shocked. My dad asked me how I could see him inside the TV. I innocently asked, 'Dad, do you have a twin?' That day, Sudeep explained everything about shooting and recording. At the time, I didn’t understand much, but it left a lasting impression on me."
Realising My Father’s Stardom
Speaking on a podcast, Sanvi Sudeep shared her realisation as a child: "I first realised that my father was a star when I went to a shooting. People were asking my parents, 'Ma’am, can I bring you a coffee?' and 'What should I give you?' I was amazed at all the respect they received. When I first went to the theatre to see my father's movie, I saw the applause and joy of the people, and I realised that this was another side of him."
Sanvi Sudeep’s Childhood Fear
"One time, my dad had gone to the mall with me. As he walked holding my hand, a large crowd suddenly surrounded him. I watched in horror as his hand slipped away. People were pushing him, and the security guards were trying to make way for my father. I was left standing alone, completely shocked. The fear I felt that day still stays with me even now."
Growing Up As A Superstar’s Daughter
"My school life was difficult as the daughter of a superstar. No one would let me near them when I came in a big car. I think all the other children’s families told them about me—that I was a star’s daughter, that I was arrogant, and that they shouldn’t associate with me."
Learning To Find Happiness On My Own
"All the children kept me away. They would speak to me in ways that hurt my feelings. Gradually, I adapted to all of this and began finding my happiness on my own instead of expecting it from others."
Facing Body Shaming With Confidence
"I am comfortable with what I have. Once, I went out with my father in plain clothes, without even taking a bath, with pimples all over my face. By then, everyone looked at me strangely. They made comments about me, started making fun of my body and clothes, and even gave me advice on how to lose weight. All of this was very painful. I thought, 'If you don’t like me, leave me alone, why are you commenting?' However, I didn’t give a damn about it. Gradually, the harassment from people became less."
Proud Yet Independent
"Many people recognize me as Sudeep's daughter. I tell them that they have given me a name, Saanvi. I’m proud of my surname and my father’s achievements, of course, but I’d rather be identified as myself than merely by my father."
Defining My Own Success
"I’ll call myself successful when I build my career independently, without my dad’s help or influence."