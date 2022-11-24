Here's why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE; Hint: it's not her dressing sense!

DIY expert and actress Uorfi Javed is worried if she will be allowed to travel to the UAE from now on. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT star took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of news that read, "Travellers with a single name on Indian passports are not allowed to travel to UAE".

Reacting to this news, Uorfi shared that her official name is only 'Uorfi' and explained her concern about her UAE travel plans in the future as she said, "So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname, and now I'm f**ked,".

For the unversed, AI Express and Air India released a circular on November 21 which states that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to travel to the UAE. "Any passport holder with a single name either in a given name or surname will not be accepted by UAE immigration, and the passenger will be considered INAD.

Uorfi Javed, who earlier, spelt her name as 'Urfi'. However, she changed her name's spelling earlier this year. She issued a statement that said, "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my Uorfi. It'll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. I want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I'm mindful (I keep forgetting at times) Thanku you, love Uorfi."

Later, when Uorfi was asked by a paparazzi the reason behind changing her name, she explained that a numerologist had suggested the same so that she could grow professionally. “Maine apne spelling change kardi. Mujhe ek numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral se paise nahi milte," she had said.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Before this, she featured in several shows, including Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Meri Durga, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.