Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE; Hint: it's not her dressing sense!

    Uorfi Javed recently found herself in new trouble; this time, it had nothing to do with how she dressed. The actress fears being banned from travelling to UAE. Read on to find out more about it. 
     

    Heres why Uorfi Javed cannot travel to UAE Hint it's not her dressing sense sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    DIY expert and actress Uorfi Javed is worried if she will be allowed to travel to the UAE from now on. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT star took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of news that read, "Travellers with a single name on Indian passports are not allowed to travel to UAE".
    Reacting to this news, Uorfi shared that her official name is only 'Uorfi' and explained her concern about her UAE travel plans in the future as she said, "So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname, and now I'm f**ked,".
    Also Read: Exclusive Interview: The reinvention of Anupam Kher
    For the unversed, AI Express and Air India released a circular on November 21 which states that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to travel to the UAE. "Any passport holder with a single name either in a given name or surname will not be accepted by UAE immigration, and the passenger will be considered INAD. 
    Uorfi Javed, who earlier, spelt her name as 'Urfi'. However, she changed her name's spelling earlier this year. She issued a statement that said, "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my Uorfi. It'll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. I want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I'm mindful (I keep forgetting at times) Thanku you, love Uorfi."
    Later, when Uorfi was asked by a paparazzi the reason behind changing her name, she explained that a numerologist had suggested the same so that she could grow professionally. “Maine apne spelling change kardi. Mujhe ek numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral se paise nahi milte," she had said.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy'

    On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Before this, she featured in several shows, including Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Meri Durga, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts sur

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts

    Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'hurts to see this' AJR

    Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'hurts to see this'

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art RBA

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    Boycott Bollywood Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha s Galwan tweet gcw

    #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

    Recent Stories

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details AJR

    After being denied MCD poll ticket, AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide; check details

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts sur

    Barcelona fan Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal daughter's name in unique manner; win hearts

    Indian Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB, Brazil vs Serbia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Toyota to launch Hycross the all-new Innova in India on Friday

    Hycross, the all-new Innova, to be launched in India on Friday

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon