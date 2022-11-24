Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'hurts to see this'

Richa Chadha was slammed for 'mocking' the Indian Army and belittling the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. Following this, the actor also issued a public apology.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to actress Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet and said that he was "hurt" by her sentiments. Speaking for the Indian defence forces, Kumar said that 'we are because they are'.

In a tweet, Akshay Kumar said, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

The Bollywood actor's tweet surfaced hours after Chadha had been on the receiving end of drawing flak from many. She has been criticised over her alleged attempt to mock the Indian Army.

Also read: Actor Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army

Chadha made the remarks while resharing a tweet pertaining to the statement of Lt General Upendra Dwivedi that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has filed a complaint against the actor over her 'Galwan says hi' tweet. The complaint, filed with the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai, condemns the actor's tweet as a 'criminal act' and calls for a First Information Report (FIR) to be registered against her.

Also read: After backlash, actor Richa Chadha apologises for 'insulting' armed forces with controversial Galwan Tweet

"Richa Chadha has mocked and insulted our security forces, especially those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley. It is a criminal act... FIR must be filed," the complaint said.

Richa Chadha was slammed for 'mocking' the Indian Army and belittling the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. Following this, the actor also issued a public apology.

Also read: #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

In her apology tweet, Chadha said, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."