Actress Kritika Kamra kept her wedding look simple yet elegant. After a red chanderi saree for her D-Day, she wore a rare archival Galliano-era Dior gown for her after-party, which was attended by stars from cricket and Bollywood.

Whether it was her wedding look or her reception outfit, actress Kritika Kamra kept it simple and elegant rather than opting for anything extravagant. After wowing fashion police with her red coloured chanderi saree on her D-Day, Kritika once again turned heads with her outfit at her wedding after party on Thursday evening.

Reception Look Details

The 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' star was dressed in archival Galliano-era Dior gown. She paired the sleek dove-grey draped gown with striking jewellery.

In an exclusive video shared by Diet Sabya, Kritika said that it took her two months to find this archival dress. She opted for minimal makeup, with her hair styled in soft curls.

Star-Studded Guest List

Several prominent figures from the cricketing world attended the celebration, including veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as the couple joined other guests in celebrating the newlyweds.

The wedding reception also saw the presence of a slew of B-towners, including Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee.

Intimate Wedding Ceremony

On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

About the Couple

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)