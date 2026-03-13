Akshay Oberoi is in Dehradun shooting for his new film 'Love Lottery', an intense courtroom drama with romance. Directed by Arvind Pandey, it also stars Heli Daruwala. The actor expressed his excitement for the project and its talented cast.

Actor Akshay Oberoi is currently busy shooting for his new film 'Love Lottery' in Dehradun. The film is being directed by Arvind Pandey and produced by Kuldeep Bhargava 'Tushar' under the banner of Cinema Ganj Films. 'Love Lottery' is touted to be an "intense courtroom drama that mixes romance and suspense." The film also stars Heli Daruwala along with a strong supporting cast, including Kabir and Duhan Singh and Vijyant Kohli who play important roles in the story.

Akshay Oberoi expresses his excitement

Here are some BTS pics from the shoot Excited about the project, Akshay, in a press note, said, "Starting the shoot for Love Lottery in Dehradun has been a really nice experience. The city has a calm and beautiful vibe, and it feels great to begin this journey here. We've just started filming, but the energy on set has been amazing. I'm excited to work with Arvind Pandey and such a talented cast, and I can't wait for the audience to see what we're creating."

Upcoming Projects

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen sharing screen space with Yash in 'Toxic'. (ANI)