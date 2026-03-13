Rajpal Yadav fondly recalls working with the late Asrani, dedicating the upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' to the veteran actor's memory. He described Asrani as a 'great entertainer'. The Priyadarshan-directed horror-comedy also stars Akshay Kumar.

Actor Rajpal Yadav fondly remembered his experience of working with veteran star Asrani and said that the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' is dedicated to the legendary performer. Speaking about his association with Asrani, Rajpal said he had never imagined that he would get the opportunity to work alongside the actor he had admired for years in several films. "I first saw Asrani ji in Sholay in a theatre. At that time, I never thought that in the coming years I would be fortunate enough to work with him in so many films," Rajpal told ANI.

A Tribute to Asrani

Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84, leaving an irreplaceable legacy of laughter and impeccable comic timing.

Recalling their collaborations, the actor described Asrani as one of the finest entertainers in Indian cinema who had an incredible ability to engage audiences. "Unke jaisa great entertainer nahi dekha (I have never seen a great entertainer like him). He could sit with 200-250 people and keep them entertained for an hour just by improvising," he added.

Rajpal also said that sharing the screen with the veteran actor in 'Bhooth Bangla' was a special moment for him. "Aaj Asrani sahab hamare beech nahi hai..lekin ye charitra ye film sab unhi ki yaad mein hai puri janta enjoy kare sab unke liye samarpit hai ye. (Today Asrani sahab is not among us...but this character, this film, everything is in his memory, the entire public should enjoy it, it is dedicated to him). I feel fortunate that before he left, I got the opportunity to work with him," he said.

'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan Reunite

Meawhile, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' has generated significant buzz, as it marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years.

A 'Meaningful' Horror-Comedy

Rajpal also spoke about working with director Priyadarshan on the project, calling him a "magician of comedy of error and slapstick."

The ace star added that the film promises a mix of humour and spooky elements that will keep audiences entertained. "You will feel ticklish, you will feel scared. But it will also try to keep you tied up for a meaningful entertainment.," he shared

Cast, Production and Release Date

'Bhooth Bangla' features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film completed its shooting schedule in May last year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.