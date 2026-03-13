Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has postponed her Kolkata concert from March 14 to March 25 due to a severe throat infection. The singer shared that she is on complete vocal rest as per her doctor's advice and will perform on the rescheduled date.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has postponed her upcoming concert in Kolkata due to a severe throat infection. In a statement shared on her social media handle, Sunidhi revealed that the concert, which was set to take place on Saturday, March 14, has now been rescheduled for March 25. The singer also shared that she has been advised to complete vocal rest by her doctor.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAE : Before Anyone Else (@whatsonbae)

Singer's Statement on Health and Rescheduling

"As some of you may be aware via clips from my last show in Lucknow, I am regretfully suffering from a severe throat infection and on my Doctor's medical advice of complete vocal rest, I have had to take the most difficult decision of rescheduling the 14th March "I AM HOME" concert to the 25th of March so as to allow complete recovery and give you all the performance I and my team desire and you all deserve," the statement read.

Further, the singer went on to expressed gratitude for the continued support and understanding from her fans during the time as she added, "Our "I AM HOME" India Tour has been receiving incredible love and blessings across the country and this decision stems from the single most motive that each and every one of you experiences the Concert exactly the way it is meant to be!"

'I AM HOME' Tour Details

As part of her 'I AM HOME' music tour, Sunidhi Chauhan will be performing at the Aquatica Ground in Kolkata on March 25, 2026. Prior to this, Sunidhi enthralled her fans across multiple Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore and Lucknow with an electrifying performance. (ANI)