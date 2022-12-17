Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here

    Recently, Yash clicked selfies / pictures at an event with more than 700 fans present. Yes, take a look

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    PAN India superstar Yash is the box office king, but he is also a sovereign regarding winning hearts. We have seen his craze among fans and it's surreal. At an event, Yash recently clicked selfies/pictures with more than 700 fans present. But one reason that makes him the biggest superstar of this generation is his grounded attitude. 

    While the event organisers suggested clicking a group picture, he was obliged to click an image with each fan present for the event. 

    This warm yet huge gesture took another one hour for the event to actually get over.

    The kind and warm act of Yash was hugely appreciated by his fans in Bangalore, who came from far distances to catch a glimpse of him. This speaks volumes about Yash who doesn’t take his stardom for granted. The actor comes from humble background, a self-made star who, despite the massive stardom, chooses always to remain grounded in his roots and this is one of the top examples. 

    Today, his stardom is not just limited to any boundaries. KGF 2 has created examples of its success by booking the biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day. 
    The film makes unbelievable numbers as it registers over ₹1250 cr at the box office. Everyone is looking forward to what Superstar Yash will do next.

