Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Films of Mammootty, Mohanlal competing against sons Dalquer Salman, Pranav

The winners of the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards will be announced today in the evening at 5 PM by the Minister for Culture. Take a look at important nominations in various categories, particularly best actor, best actress, and best film.

Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza is heading the jury who have decided the names of the winners in each category.

Bollywood filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza is heading the jury who have decided the names of the winners in each category. The jury watched a total of 142 movies submitted for the awards, of which only 45 films were chosen for the final round. This number was further narrowed down.

This year State Kerala Film Awards are all the more interesting because it will witness two father-son duos (and their films) competing with one another in various categories. As per reports, Mammootty starrer films ‘Priest’ and 'One' are in the race, along with Mohanlal's superhit film 'Drishyam 2'. Suresh Gopi-starrer 'Kaaval' is also contesting in the competition. Interestingly, the star kids, Dulquer Salmaan and Pranav Mohanlal's films too will be competing against their father’s movies in various categories.

In the ‘Best Actor (Female)’ category, several A-listers including Manju Warrier, Nimisha Sajayan, Parvathy Thirvothu, Darshana Rajendran, Rajisha Vijayan, Urvashi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Anna Ben, Surabhi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, have been nominated.

As for he male actors, the race is between Indrans, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Guru Somasundaran, apart from Mohanlal, Mammoothy, Dalquer Salman and Pranav Mohanlal. Along with them, some other actors who have been nominated include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, Dileep, Tovino Thomas, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Joju George and Unni Mukundan. At the same time, movies such as 'Hridayam', 'Khedda', 'Nishidho', 'The Potraits', 'Avinovilona', and '#Home' are competing in different categories.