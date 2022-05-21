Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohanlal birthday: Actor turns 62, know his net worth, salary, property and more

    First Published May 21, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Mohanlal is celebrating his 62 birthday today, on Saturday, May 21. Take a look at his salary per film, the properties he owns and everything that adds to his net worth.

    Actor Mohanlal is called the superstar of the South. In an acting career spanning over 40 years, the actor has acted in more than 340 films and almost all the films have proved to be super hits. Very few people would know that Mohanlal was a professional wrestler before entering the world of cinema. Mohanlal is a big name in the world of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal started his acting career with the film Thiranottam in the year 1978, although this film could never be released. Today i.e. on Saturday, May 21, the actor is celebrating his 62nd birthday. Apart from his films, he is also known for his luxury lifestyle. Take a look at how much wealth the actor owns and the kind of life he lives.

    Mohanlal’s car collection: Actor Mohanlal has about six luxury vehicles worth Rs 7.5 crores. These include branded cars like BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover, and Mercedes Benz.

    Property in Dubai: Mohanlal has a flat in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. His house is on the 29th floor of the world’s tallest building. He bought this house in the year 2011. According to reports, his net worth is around Rs 212 crore.

    Minting money through business: Apart from films, Mohanlal also has a business in restaurant and spice packaging. He is also called the ‘Ambani’ of the South. Along with this, he is also the owner of the film distribution company Maxlab Cinema and Entertainment.

    Fee per film: According to media reports, Mohanlal currently charges around Rs 3.5 crore for a film. Apart from this, he charges roughly around Rs 50 lakhs for endorsement.

