Supreme Court grants extension for Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail in rape case

Supreme Court extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail by two weeks in a rape case filed by a young actress after his lawyer requested more time to respond to the Kerala Police's status report opposing Siddique's petition.

Supreme Court grants extension for Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail in rape case dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail by two weeks in a rape case filed by a young actress. This decision came after Senior Advocate V Giri, who represents Siddique, requested more time to respond to the Kerala Police's status report opposing Siddique's petition.

Also Read: Kerala: Kannur Collector denies inviting PP Divya to ADM Naveen Babu's farewell event

Giri mentioned that Siddique has cooperated with the investigation and appeared before the investigating officer following the Court's interim order. However,  Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the State of Kerala, told the court that Siddique was not cooperating with the investigation and was destroying the evidence.

Meanwhile, the court questioned how there had been an eight-month delay in the proceedings. The complainant's lawyer noted in court that many are hesitant to confront the superstar and had discussed the matter on Facebook even before filing a complaint, which led the court to ask about the timing of the case, which is 8 years after the alleged incident.

Siddique submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the rape case yesterday, stating that he appeared before the investigating officer and provided the requested evidence and phone number details. He claimed that he no longer possesses his old phones and does not use an iPad. Siddique alleged that the police have been unlawfully following him, and he has filed a complaint regarding this matter. He also accused some unidentified individuals of tailing him and his family members, allegedly at the direction of senior police officials. He included the police’s written response to his complaint and additional affidavit in his submissions.

