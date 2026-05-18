Ramesh Chennithala announced he will be the Home Minister in the new VD Satheesan-led UDF government in Kerala. He asserted the administration would fulfil the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the assembly election campaign.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said he would assume charge of the Home portfolio in the incoming VD Satheesan-led government and asserted that the new administration would fulfil the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Keralam Assembly election campaign.

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Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power after a decade marked an "auspicious day" for the people of the state. "Today is an auspicious day for the people of Kerala because after 10 years, the UDF is coming to power... It is our bounden duty to give good governance to the people of Kerala. The new government is going to be sworn in today... I am going to take up the Home portfolio," Chennithala told the reporters.

Chennithala's pledges as Home Minister

He asserted that the new UDF administration would ensure better governance and law and order in Keralam. "The duty of the Home Minister is to maintain the law and order situation in the state. We will try to give better administration and better law and order situation in the state of Kerala," Chennithala said.

Implementing Rahul Gandhi's 5 Guarantees

Referring to the Congress party's electoral commitments, the senior leader said the new government would implement the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Assembly election campaign. "Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has announced five guarantees. We are going to implement the five guarantees," Chennithala said.

The five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi include free bus travel for women, Rs 1000 per month assistance for college-going girls, increasing welfare pensions to Rs 3000, Rs 25 lakh Oommen Chandy Health Insurance coverage for every family, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.

VD Satheesan-led Cabinet Takes Charge

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan arrived at the airport in Thiruvananthapuram to welcome dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states and several senior leaders are expected to attend the event.

Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam at 10 am at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram along with his full Council of Ministers, marking the return of the UDF to power after a decade.

Cabinet and Key Appointments

The 20-member Cabinet includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.

Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

Satheesan has also announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

UDF's Decisive 2026 Election Victory

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.

The UDF registered a landslide victory in the elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML secured 22 seats. The LDF won 35 seats, while the BJP managed to win three constituencies. (ANI)