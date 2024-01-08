Kerala: Actor Sreenivasan receives sacred 'Akshatham' from Ayodhya Ram temple

Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan received the sacred Akshatham from Ayodhya's Shri Ram temple ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22. Previously actors like Unni Mukundan, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Sshivada also received Akshatham.

Kochi: Malayalam veteran actor Sreenivasan received the sacred 'Akshatham' worshipped at the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony. Tripunithura Tapasya vice president KSK Mohan, Tapasya secretary and actor Shibu Thilakan handed over Akshatham to the actor. The photos of the actor receiving Akshatham are circulating on social media.

Earlier actors like Unni Mukundans, Sshivada, child artist Devananda, director Vinayan and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar also received the Akshatham.

Akshatham" typically refers to colored rice grains used in various Hindu rituals and ceremonies. These rice grains are often dyed in vibrant colors and are arranged to form intricate patterns or designs, especially during religious ceremonies, pujas, and festivals. The use of Akshatham is symbolic and holds cultural and religious significance in Hindu traditions.

Kerala kicked off the ‘Akshatham Invitation Campaign’ commenced on January 1, 2024, with Member of Parliament PT Usha receiving the Akshatham from the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award winner playwright Sreemoolanagaram Mohan.

According to the latest report, the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, is set to reach a global audience. The live broadcast of the ceremony will not only be telecast across India at the booth level but will also be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City, as reported by media outlets. According to the reports, the eagerly awaited 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will be live-streamed at various Indian embassies and consulates worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address devotees of Bhagwan Ram both in the country and abroad during the ceremony.