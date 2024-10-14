Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

Actor Bala was arrested at his Edappally residence early Monday morning after his ex-wife filed a complaint accusing him of stalking her and harassing their daughter. The Kadavanthra Police are currently questioning Bala, who has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Kochi: Actor Bala was arrested by the Kadavanthra Police following a complaint from his former wife on Monday (Oct 14). The complaint alleges that Bala defamed her and their daughter on social media. He has been charged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The complaint also accuses actor Bala of stalking his former wife and harassing their daughter. He was arrested early in the morning at his Edappally flat and taken to the Kadavantra Police Station, where he is currently being questioned. Police officials stated that Bala will be presented in court later this evening.

Earlier, Bala's daughter spoke out on social media against him on these issues. Bala's manager, Rajesh, and friend, Unnikrishnan, have also been named as accused in the case.

