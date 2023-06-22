Kendall Jenner breaks silence about her next 'exciting' phase; Know details

Kendall Jenner gave huge hints about her next set of plans and confessed that she is both thrilled and 'excited' about that phase in her life. Here's what the globally prominent model and star has said about her new and exciting chapter in life.

Kendall Jenner, the famous model-reality TV star, recently made headlines after rumours of her pregnancy circulated on social media. These pregnancy rumours took Kendall Jenner to the top of media mills as then, it was speculated with fans discussing that maybe 'The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with her rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's alleged relationship always makes the ardent 'KUWTK' fans more ecstatic and excited enough to know more updates about the model and her personal life since Kendall does not like speaking about it publically and prefers keeping her personal life private.

However, later on, Kendall blatantly denied and shut down the rumours and officially confirmed that she is not pregnant yet. But recently, the supermodel has finally broken the silence by opening up about the possibility of having kids and stated that she is absolutely 'excited' about that phase.

Is Kendall Jenner indirectly hinting at embracing parenthood?

The Kardashians star, the only member in the entire Kardashians-Jenner clan, who has not yet had a kid, recently opened up about having children. Kendall Jenner stated that she is excited to have children soon in the coming future and has already set up her concise and crystal clear plans to raise the kids. Giving an insight on her baby plans in a recent interview with a leading global entertainment portal, Kendall Jenner said, "I am excited for that time in my life."

Kendall Jenner on not feeling ready now for motherhood:

Also, shedding more details on how she is not yet ready and prepared to embrace this new phase at this moment currently and is in no rush or frenzy to start a family soon now, Kendall shared, "I just know that time is not right now." We all know how Kendall Jenner is so fiercely private, guarded and deeply protective concerning her personal life. This remarkable trait makes Kendall unique and stands out more like the opposite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who all talk about their personal lives and issues so freely and openly.

Kendall on her plans to raise kids out of LA:

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner is preparing to move out of Los Angeles once she gets pregnant due to the same reason. In her interview with a leading global entertainment journal, The Kardashians star also revealed that she wants to have a family and raise her kids away from the media radar. She believes moving out of LA is the best way to accomplish it.

