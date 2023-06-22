Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, faced backlash after expressing support for the film 'Adipurush,' which has received criticism for its poor VFX and dialogues. Netizens disagreed, urging respect for religious sentiments, while some dialogues were changed in response--- Amrita Ghosh

Kriti Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, recently faced criticism after sharing a cryptic post in support of the film 'Adipurush' amidst the backlash it has received. The movie, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has been under fire for its poor visual effects and cringe-worthy dialogues since its release on June 16. The negative reception on social media has significantly affected the film's box office performance, leading to protests and calls for accountability from the makers.

Geeta Sanon took to Instagram to express her support for 'Adipurush' by sharing a note in Hindi. The note stated, "Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi," which roughly translates to "The way you perceive things, that's how you'll see the beauty in creation. Lord Ram taught us to see love in Shabari's berries, not whether they were real or fake... Understand a person's emotions, not their mistakes. Jai Shri Ram." Geeta captioned the post with "Jai Shree Ram," and Kriti Sanon reposted it on her Instagram story.

However, netizens strongly disagreed with Geeta Sanon's post, expressing their opposing views. Some users criticized the film for using religion to make money and emphasized the need for respect towards religious sentiments. They called for an apology from the film's makers. Others specifically pointed out that Geeta's post does not justify the controversial dialogues in Adipurush.

In response to the backlash, the makers of the film made changes to certain dialogues, including those involving the character of Hanuman, written by Manoj Muntashir. The revised version of the film is currently being screened in theaters.

The controversy surrounding Adipurush highlights the importance of considering public sentiment and respecting religious beliefs when creating and promoting films. The differing opinions on Geeta Sanon's post reflect the divided views among netizens regarding the film's content and its reception.