    Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film ticket prices slashed to Rs 150; read details

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush has been severely criticised for allegedly misinterpreting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie. The movie has also faced backlash for several controversial lines and dialogues made by the film's main characters. Here's what happened next

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    The creators of Adipurush stated on Wednesday that they have decided to reduce ticket rates for the Prabhas-starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday performances. This comes after Adipurush's box office collection dropped dramatically on Monday and Tuesday due to a rising backlash against the film. Adipurush has been under fire for allegedly altering the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

    T-Series took to Instagram to release a poster of the film with the caption: “Special offer on 22nd and 23rd June. Experience the grandeur in 3D for just Rs 150. Ab har Bharatiya dekhega Adipurush (Now every Indian will watch Adipurush). Families invited. With edited and changed dialogues."

    It captioned the post, “Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs 150 Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu."

    Meanwhile, the creators of Adipurush have replaced the disputed lines in the film, as promised. Netizens were particularly outraged by the Lanka Dahan scene, in which Bajrangbali's character is heard saying, "Tel tere baap ka." Ah, tere baap ki. "Aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki," Meghnad says. However, the lines in the new prints have been changed. The term "baap" has been replaced with "Lanka." 

    A Twitter user shared a snippet from the new prints. The new phrase in the video is: "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi." The changed dialogue was met with applause from moviegoers.

    Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is an on-screen retelling of the Ramayana starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.
     

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
