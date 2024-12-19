Keerthy Suresh makes FIRST public appearance since wedding; flaunts mangalsutra [WATCH]

Keerthy Suresh made her first public appearance after marrying Antony Thattil in a private Goa ceremony. The "Baby John" actress quickly returned to work, joining promotional events in Mumbai

Keerthy Suresh made her first public appearance after her wedding on Wednesday. The "Baby John" actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, last week. The South Indian actress resumed work almost immediately after her marriage, traveling to Mumbai to participate in the promotions for "Baby John." The film is slated for release next week.

In the videos circulating online, Keerthy appeared in a stunning orange dress. However, the highlight of her look was her traditional thaali (a Tamil equivalent of a mangalsutra), which she proudly wore during the promotional events. Keerthy was accompanied by co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi at the event, creating a buzz among fans.

Keerthy and Antony got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The couple had been in a relationship for 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. Photos from their wedding ceremony, shared by Keerthy and her photographer, unveiled Antony’s identity for the first time. Keerthy captioned the photos with the hashtag "#ForTheLoveOfNyke," sparking a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities like Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani.

As reported by India Times, Antony is a businessman who splits his work between Dubai and his hometown of Kochi, Kerala. He owns a prominent chain of resorts in Kerala and manages businesses registered in Chennai, Keerthy’s hometown. Despite his success, Antony prefers to maintain a low profile, keeping away from media attention.

Keerthy and Antony’s relationship dates back to their teenage years. They met when Keerthy was in high school, and Antony was pursuing his undergraduate studies. Despite their long-standing bond, the couple avoided sharing pictures together on social media and refrained from making public appearances as a pair.

