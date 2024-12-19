Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra praises Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha produced 'Girls will be Girls' [WATCH]

Girls Will Be Girls, the debut production by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios, premiered on Prime Video to rave reviews. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the coming-of-age drama set in a Himalayan boarding school has earned acclaim from Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and other Bollywood stars

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, premiered yesterday on Prime Video. Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has garnered acclaim from actors Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. Chopra described the film as an “honest and beautifully crafted” story, while Roshan, who viewed the movie during the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in October, expressed that he was profoundly impacted by it and strongly recommended it.

Priyanka Chopra shared her thoughts via Instagram, where she referred to the film as a remarkable narrative of desire, rebellion, and coming-of-age, now streaming on Prime Video India. Hrithik Roshan shared a photo featuring himself alongside cast members Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron, director Shuchi Talati, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Roshan mentioned that the movie left a lasting impression on him, describing it as “pure genius” and a must-watch for fans of quality cinema.

A Milestone for Pushing Buttons Studios

Girls Will Be Girls marks the production debut of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under their joint venture, Pushing Buttons Studios. The film, set in a Himalayan boarding school, presents a powerful coming-of-age story. It stars debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron, alongside Kani Kusruti in lead roles.

In a conversation with ANI, Richa Chadha discussed the Indian release of the film, expressing pride in their first production. She highlighted the film’s achievements, including awards at the Sundance Film Festival and screenings at prestigious events such as Busan, TIFF, and the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), where it secured four awards. She added that bringing this acclaimed Indian film to local audiences was a fulfilling experience.

Hrithik Roshan and Celebrities Laud the Film

Reflecting on his experience, Hrithik Roshan recalled watching the film during the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it competed in the South Asia Competition section. He emphasized the film’s emotional impact and its genius craftsmanship, urging viewers not to miss it on Amazon Prime Video.

Celebratory Screening in Mumbai

Recently, a special screening of Girls Will Be Girls took place in Mumbai, attended by celebrities such as Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rasika Dugal, Dia Mirza, and Konkona Sensharma. The film resonated deeply with attendees, with Konkona Sensharma and Dia Mirza reportedly moved to tears by its poignant storytelling.

With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, Girls Will Be Girls continues to attract widespread acclaim, solidifying Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s place as promising producers in the Indian film industry.

