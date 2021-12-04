  • Facebook
    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan cries on sets for this reason

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 9:55 AM IST
    The nation was different when Amitabh Bachchan had started hosting Kun Banega Crorepati for the first time, 21 years ago. Lately,  here's why he had cried on the sets of the show.

    India was different when Amitabh Bachchan had started hosting Kun Banega Crorepati for the first time, 21 years ago. Now 21 years later, the show has become like a daily soap, a part of our culture. Lately, KBC has completed 1000 episodes. Big B was seen welcoming daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of the show. They were called to play the game. Shweta is seen asking her dad how he feels as he completed KBC's 1000 episodes. He said that he feels like the full world has changed.

    A reel shows the major milestones that the show covered in the sojourn of two decades. It showed the first crorepati, the person who won Rs 7 crores, the first woman and child crorepati and how the touch has struck the right chord with people. The actor is seen getting emotional at the end of the video and then is seen saying that the game is far from over.

     

    In another clip, he is seen joking that Shweta and Navya will be facing a tough time. Navya asks the actor about his preparation to host the duo. She is seen saying that whoever has come to the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, she shall ask him, how did he prepare for Shweta and Navya? Big B replies back by saying that the questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze. Shweta jokes and says that he had waited for 999 episodes to get done. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'May Day' renamed as 'Runway 34'; poster released

    Earlier in a blog, the actor had penned his thoughts on hosting his daughter and granddaughter. He had written that the banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly, the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. He had even called it an evening of great pride for the father and grandfather – for Papa and Nana. Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

