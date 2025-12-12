Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the judiciary after the SIT filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's demise case. He stated the evidence is strong and the government will seek a fast-track court for justice.

CM expresses faith in judiciary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his faith in the judiciary after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police filed a 12,000-page chargesheet on Friday regarding the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's demise.

While interacting with the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the chargesheet and reiterated his confidence in the judiciary to deliver justice for Zubeen Garg. "We have filed a chargesheet in a way that the documents collected in a sum itself are sufficient to prove the sizes. So now, after a prolonged investigation and a lot of hard labour, we have filed a chargesheet in the court. We have all respect for our judiciary. We know about their independence, we know about their impartiality, and we know that the judiciary always gives a victim justice and a fair place. So we hope that now that it is over to the court, it will give us justice," said Himanta Sarma.

"Our next two steps will be to approach the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court for a fast-track court, and the second is to recruit a special Public Prosecutor for this purpose," he added.

'Conviction is possible': CM on strong evidence

The Assam CM believes the evidence is strong enough to secure a conviction and justice in the case of the death of the icon Zubeen Garg. "The motive and criminal conspiracy have clearly been tracked, and it has been examined by the Advocate General. It has been examined by our Director of Prosecution, and everyone is convinced that this is a case where conviction is possible. Rather, they are sure that the prosecution will be able to get a conviction," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further investigation by Central Agency

The Assam CM also assures of further investigation in the case by the Central Investigation Agency. "The meta will be sent to the Central Investigation Agency for further investigation because in a case where so much complexity is involved, only for Assam or SIT, it may not be possible to honour completely, but whatever we have investigated or whatever we have unearthed, it is sufficient to draw a conclusion against the accused person," concluded CM Sarma.

Chargesheet names accused, details charges

Meanwhile, the chargesheet was submitted by a team of SIT led by Rosie Kalita. In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages and including other documents, the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages. "Section 103 of BNS has charged against four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

SIT Investigation and Arrests

The SIT team submitted various documents, technical and electronic evidence, along with the chargesheet. The SIT team had recorded statements from around 300 people during its investigation.

On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

During the probe, the SIT has arrested seven people, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and Zubeen's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All the accused are currently in jail. (ANI)