    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

    Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen inviting Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Take a look at the fun-filled episode right here.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 10:34 PM IST
    Amitabh Bachchan had invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The previous promos had given us a glimpse of Jaya Bachchan making a lot of complaints. 

    The clip posted by  Sony Entertainment Television on social media opened with Jaya and her volleys of complaints related to Amitabh. She can be heard saying, "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up),” she said, as she was seen joining the trio on a video call.

    “Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?” replied back Amitabh. Although Shweta took the support of Jaya and said that, "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account),". She reminded Amitabh as he was trying to give an explanation to his fans.

    Navya was seen cutting Amitabh and saying that when they return from the parlour and he tells Jaya that she is looking beautiful, does he tell the truth? Amitabh did not justify himself but looked towards the camera and said that his wife looked beautiful. Jaya was further seen saying that Amitabh does not look nice when he lies. The actor is further seen saying, 'arre yaar' leaving all Jaya, Shweta and Navya laughing.

    Previously, on the sets of KBC 13, we had seen Siddhant Chaturvedi paying respect to Amitabh Bachchan with a unique rap. He called Big B sabke baap (everyone's father). Rani was then seen entering the stage with Saif and had complained that they were locked inside a room by Siddhant and Sharvari. Rani and Saif were then seen doing a slow dance on the title track of their song Hum Tum. Amitabh then played a game and asked that who gets angry the most? 

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Want to smell sexy like Rihanna? This is the perfume she uses

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    IPL 2022: Amid retention race, KL Rahul and Rashid Khan likely to face one year ban; here's why

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon perform at a Delhi wedding amid band, baaja [VIDEO]

    Jacqueline Fernandez indulges in passionate kiss with married conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, see pic

    Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

