Nushrratt Bharuccha has addressed the criticism around being labelled an “opportunist,” boldly stating that she is “not sorry” for making choices that support her growth in Bollywood. Her unapologetic stand highlights a refreshing wave of honesty.

The tag of "opportunist" with respect to the film industry was recently exploded by actress Nushrratt Bharuccha when she opened up directly on this term. A known name climbing steadily in the industry, Nushrratt has often been questioned about all her choices. Right from her roles and collaboratives down to her career shifts. But unlike most, who just defend or sugar-coat their words, Nushrratt has actually caught people's attention with a blunt answer without even apologizing.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Responds to ‘Opportunist’ Tag

In a recent interview, Nushrratt boldly declared that she wouldn't apologize for being ambitious. Her statement, "I am not sorry," stands as a serious comment to people judging and questioning her career strategy. She insisted the only way to succeed in such a cutthroat industry like Bollywood is to grab an offer. To her, every actor has worked hard in the past to make their picks, and there is nothing wrong being smart regarding your career choices.

Nushrratt even stressed that her choices are more about dedication, not opportunism. She said she has always been quite sincere toward her work, and if it gets tagged as opportunity taking that helps her evolve, there is no reason for her to ever apologize for it.

Nushrratt Bharuccha said, ‘’I’m an opportunist too. If I get an offer for a film I genuinely want to do, then why not? Of course I’ll go and say, ‘Yes, I want to do it.’ Everyone stands in line for a reason - because they want something. And that’s not a bad thing.''

“Being an opportunist isn’t wrong, but your actions while walking that path should be responsible. Only you know that, or you learn it over time." actress clarified.

Redefining Ambition in the Bollywood Perspective

The comments struck a chord in the ears of fans and young people whose ambitions are often questioned inside the normal talk around which has led to many accolades from speaking about something-during-the-occasion that is often silenced.

In fact, Nushrratt's stand demonstrates a whole new and changing mindset-in Bollywood increasingly actors are warm embracing transparency, individuality, and assertiveness as against traditional expectations.

“I’ve learned from my experiences, and if my values, my perception, and my thoughts feel right to me, then they are right for me," Nushrratt stated.