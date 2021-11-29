Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'May Day' renamed as 'Runway 34'; poster released

Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan have released the poster of their upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ on their respective social media accounts. With the poster release, the release date has also been unveiled, and the audience cannot wait to see the ‘Major Saab’ actors share the screen space again.

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, known for their excellent screen time, are all set to reunite on the screen once again. The poster of their upcoming film ‘Mid Day’ has been released but with a slight twist – the film’s name has been renamed to ‘Runway 34’.

Along with the film’s poster, the makers have revealed the film’s release date as well. ‘Runway 34’ will have a theatrical release on April 29, 2022. As per the previous film’s name, it was anticipated that the film will look at a May release. However, it will now be released in April.

The reason for the film’s change in name from ‘Mid-Day’ to ‘Runway 34’ is still not known. It will star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. While Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have worked together in the past, this will be for the first time that Rakul Preet Singh will be working with the superstars.

‘Runway 34’ is a film based on true events. It is inspired by an incident that took place in 2015 when a flight was diverted from a Middle Eastern country to Thirvvananthaouram in extremely hard conditions.

The film is directed by Ajay Devgan. He said in an interview that working with Amitabh Bachchan has been a pleasure for him. I have never seen a more dedicated actor than this, we are nothing before him. He said that Amitabh Bachchan keeps on rehearsing his scenes when he is at the sets.

Ajay Devgn has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will be completing the shooting of Runway 34, Thank God, Maidan, Rudra and Drishyam 2 by the end of next year. He recently completed 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s magnum opus ‘Bramastra’, also starring Bollywood’s lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film has recently completed its shooting and is expected to release next year. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Doctor G’.

Take a look at the posters shared by all three actors: