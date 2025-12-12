- Home
- Entertainment
- Akhanda 2 star Balakrishna's Favorites: Who are his favorite hero and heroines? Why them?
Akhanda 2 star Balakrishna's Favorites: Who are his favorite hero and heroines? Why them?
Balakrishna's Favorites: "Lion" Nandamuri Balakrishna is tearing it up in theaters with Akhanda 2. But do you know who his all-time favorite hero and heroines are? And why just them?
Balayya's Akhanda rampage..
Balakrishna is rocking theaters with Akhanda 2, his fourth film with Boyapati. Fans love his Aghora role. This marks his 5th straight hit, aiming for a double hat-trick.
Balakrishna's immense admiration..
Though a Nandamuri heir, Balakrishna built his own legacy. His ultimate hero is his father, NTR, whom he considers a god and a role model for discipline and acting.
Balayya's favorite hero besides NTR
Besides his father NTR, Balakrishna's favorite current-gen hero is Prabhas. He has often expressed his fondness for the Young Rebel Star, praising him for his pan-India success.
Who is Balakrishna's favorite heroine?
Balakrishna has several favorite heroines. He greatly admires the legendary Savitri. From a later era, his favorites include Vijayashanti, Ramya Krishna, and Simran.
Nayanthara too
Nayanthara is also on Balakrishna's list of favorite heroines. Impressed by her acting, he has worked with her in three films and may cast her in his next project.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.