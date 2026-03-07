- Home
The trailer for 2026's most-awaited film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', is finally out! Aditya Dhar's directorial is packed with non-stop action. But amidst all the chaos in the 3.21-minute trailer, some powerful dialogues really stand out
Dhurandhar 2
Sanjay Dutt plays Chaudhary Aslam, the man who forms the Lyari Task Force in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. In one scene, he delivers a punchy line: "Why are you crying, man? Haven't you heard... where there is pain, there is a man."
Major Iqbal Played By Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal, playing ISI's Major Iqbal, has a chilling dialogue in the trailer. He is heard saying, “Major Iqbal cut off an Indian's head and placed it on Musharraf's table... I swear to God, now I will cut off another Indian's head and hang it from the minaret of Muridke.”
R. Madha Playing The Role of Ajay Sanyal
R. Madhavan is playing Ajay Sanyal, the Director of IB, a character inspired by Ajit Doval. The trailer features his powerful dialogue: "Courage, fuel, revenge."
About The Movie
In 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Ranveer Singh plays Jaskeerat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari. His character has a standout dialogue in the trailer where he says, “India will now decide Pakistan's future.”
Rakesh Bedi
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Pakistani politician Jamil Jamali, also gets a dialogue in the trailer. He is heard saying, "Mr. Jarwari... you have raised very white ducks at your farmhouse... you ducks are very white."
