The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham will offer free, exclusive darshan for women on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. A dedicated gate will be used for entry, with priority given to mothers carrying small children.

Special Darshan Initiative for Women's Day

Devotees visiting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on March 8 will witness a special initiative dedicated to women as the temple administration has announced exclusive darshan arrangements to mark International Women's Day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official order issued by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, women devotees will be provided free entry through Gate No. 4-B at the temple complex on the occasion.

The arrangement aims to ensure a smooth and convenient darshan experience for women visiting the revered shrine of Lord Vishwanath. Under the special facility, all women- whether residents of Varanasi or visitors from other parts of the country, will be allowed to enter the temple through the designated gate without any ticket or fee. The initiative has been introduced to honour the spirit of International Women's Day and recognise the importance of the divine feminine force.

Priority for Mothers with Children

The temple administration has also announced priority darshan for women carrying small children in their arms. Mothers accompanied by young children, whether boys or girls, will receive preferential entry and assistance to help them complete their visit comfortably.

Existing Schedule for Locals Unchanged

However, the existing darshan schedule reserved for residents of Kashi will remain unchanged. As per the standing arrangement, the time slots from 4:00 am to 5:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm will continue to be reserved for local residents.

During these hours, the usual special darshan arrangements already in place for locals will remain in effect. Outside these reserved time slots, the special International Women's Day entry through Gate No. 4-B will be available for women devotees.

The order is issued on March 6, 2026, by Vishwa Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer of the temple administration.

Temple Trust Extends Greetings

In its message accompanying the announcement, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and prayed for the blessings of Lord Vishwanath and the grace of the divine feminine power to remain upon humanity.

The trust also conveyed wishes for happiness, prosperity and well-being for all women, followers of Sanatan Dharma and devotees of Lord Shiva visiting the sacred temple on this special day. (ANI)