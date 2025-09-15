Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Net Worth: Check Bollywood couple's assets, property
Exciting news surrounds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal! Media reports suggest Katrina is pregnant, though no official announcement has been made. Let's delve into the couple's impressive wealth
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Couple's Assets
Katrina and Vicky's combined net worth is estimated at ₹403 crore. They earn through films, endorsements, and social media. They reside in a luxurious Mumbai apartment.
Katrina Kaif Assets
Katrina's net worth is estimated at ₹263 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and her beauty brand, 'Kay Beauty'. She charges ₹6-7 crore per endorsement.
Katrina Kaif Film Fees
Katrina reportedly charges ₹10-12 crore per film. She owns luxury cars like Audi Q3, Mercedes ML350, and Range Rover Vogue, and properties in Mumbai and London.
Vicky Kaushal Assets
Vicky's net worth is estimated at ₹140 crore. He earns through films, endorsements, and social media, charging ₹2-3 crore per endorsement.
Vicky Kaushal Fee
Vicky charges ₹10-12 crore per film. He owns luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW 5 GT, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, and Range Rover Autobiography LWB.