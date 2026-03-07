- Home
- Entertainment
- Women's Day 2026: 5 Powerful Bollywood Biopics On Real Women; Check Their Box Office Collection
Women's Day 2026: 5 Powerful Bollywood Biopics On Real Women; Check Their Box Office Collection
For Women's Day 2026, let's look at 5 powerful films based on the lives of real women. These stories don't just inspire; they also became huge box office hits. These 5 films show the real struggle, pain, and victory of women
5 Films on Real Women That Rocked the Box Office
Mary Kom (2014): From a Small Town to World Champion
Neerja (2016): The Incredible Bravery of a 23-Year-Old
The Dirty Picture (2011): The Controversial but Powerful Story of Silk Smitha
Chhapaak (2020): The Real Fight of an Acid Attack Survivor
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): From Kamathipura to the Corridors of Power
In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Alia Bhatt played the role of Gangubai. The story shows the journey of a woman from Kamathipura who slowly becomes the voice for the rights of sex workers. The film gives a glimpse of pain, power, and politics all at once. Box Office - Budget: Approx. ₹180 crore - Collection: Approx. ₹209 crore (Worldwide ₹430 crore+) - Status: Hit
ALSO READ: Women's Day 2025: Top 5 Bollywood Actresses With the Most Hit Films of All Times; Read
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.