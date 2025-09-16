Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set to become parents? Tracing their love story
Katrina Kaif is going to be a mother. Neither she nor her husband Vicky Kaushal have officially announced it yet. But reports, citing sources, claim that her delivery will be in October or November. Read their love story
Where did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first meet?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first met at an awards show in 2019. They were formally introduced backstage.
Was Vicky Kaushal nervous when he first met Katrina Kaif?
When asked if he was nervous to meet Katrina, Vicky said no. He found her very sweet and wasn't even sure if she knew who he was, but she was genuinely kind.
Vicky-Katrina's love blossomed at Zoya Akhtar's party
It's said their love blossomed at Zoya Akhtar's 2019 house party. They also appeared on Film Companion's TapeCast, where they interviewed each other, a moment Vicky was thankful for.
Vicky-Katrina's love story started without any planned meetings
Vicky Kaushal said their relationship wasn't planned. They first spoke on camera for an interview and would just bump into each other. He felt it was meant to be and they committed.
When did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married?
Vicky and Katrina married on Dec 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Katrina's next film is 'Jee Le Zaraa', while Vicky's is 'Love & War', releasing in 2026.