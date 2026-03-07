In an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, Divya Agarwal responded to Bhavya Singh's charges and explained, “Yes, I am living separately from my husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. I stay close to my workplace, and he stays closer to his workplace. We still meet like girlfriend and boyfriend."

Reacting to gold digger allegations, the Splitsvilla 10 finalist said, “Our marriage and love are still alive. People have half the information. I am not a gold digger but would love to call myself a diamond digger. My husband is a diamond."