Divya Agarwal Hits Back at ‘Gold Digger’ Comment, Calls Herself a ‘Diamond Digger’
Divya Agarwal was removed from The 50 before the highly anticipated grand finale. During her tenure, fellow competitor Bhavya Singh referred to the actress as a 'wealth digger' and stated that she is split from her spouse Apurva Padgaonkar.
Divya Agarwal Claps Back at ‘Gold Digger’ Remark
Following her expulsion, Divya addressed the allegations and disclosed the true cause for her split with Apurva Padgaonkar.
Divya Agarwal Calls Herself a 'Diamond Digger'
In an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, Divya Agarwal responded to Bhavya Singh's charges and explained, “Yes, I am living separately from my husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. I stay close to my workplace, and he stays closer to his workplace. We still meet like girlfriend and boyfriend."
Reacting to gold digger allegations, the Splitsvilla 10 finalist said, “Our marriage and love are still alive. People have half the information. I am not a gold digger but would love to call myself a diamond digger. My husband is a diamond."
Divya Agarwal shares her husband's reaction to her elimination.
Divya also revealed how her spouse reacted after witnessing her be removed from The 50. "He even asked me, 'Why couldn't you win this show?' I told him I didn't want to win the 50. "It is not necessary to win every show," she explained.
Divya stated that her spouse remained by her side when she left the show. "When I came out, Apurva offered me a variety of tasty foods. I believe that only eating can fix me. He's so far removed from my world. "He just wants me to be happy and healthy," she said.
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's Marriage
Divya Agarwal married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024. The pair wedded in a traditional Marathi ceremony in Mumbai. After a few months of marriage, reports about the couple's breakup began to circulate.
Divya responded to the allegations with a social media post. She wrote., “I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they are expecting now – the babies or divorce … none of it is happening."
Divya Agarwal Claps Back at ‘Gold Digger’ Remark
She continued, “In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be talked about from now on. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!"
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.