    Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. Yes, the much in loved couple announced this big news on social media last night, January 21. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted. 

    Within a minute, the news was all over the internet, and comments and congratulatory messages from fans and their co-stars started coming. Kal Penn, Former Associate Director, White House Office of Public Liaison wrote: "Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    The other Jonas brothers - Joe and Kevin too, dropped heart emojis in the comments. YouTuber Lilly Singh added, "Can't wait to cuddle them." Neha Dhupia wrote: "Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ... best news ever." Hollywood actor Awkwafina dropped heart emojis on the post. 

    Shefali Shah commented, "Congratulations pc lots of love n blessings to the lill one (sic)." Bhumi Pednekar dropped many heart emojis and tagged both the parents.

    John Legend, an American singer wrote, "So happy for you both!!! ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas". "Congratulations," commented Lara Dutta. Priyanka's Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif wrote: "Congratsssssssssss." Farhan Akhtar commented: "Congratulations to you and Nick."

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel, stars Richard Madden and the Russo Brothers will direct it. After announcing the Sangeet Project, Citadel will be Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

