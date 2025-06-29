Just hours after marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Lauren Sanchez deleted all her Instagram posts except one wedding photo and changed her name to Lauren Sanchez Bezos, marking a new chapter in her high-profile life.

Lauren Sanchez has deleted all her Instagram posts except for special images, her wedding photos, one with Jeff Bezos and other one of her wedding dress. She also updated her profile name to Lauren Sanchez Bezos, signalling the start of her new life.

The only post left on her page shows the couple walking down the aisle. The caption is simple and clear: “06/27/2025.”

Grand wedding in Venice with star-studded guests

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice, Italy, attended by fewer than 200 guests. The three-day celebration drew high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, and others.

Singer Matteo Bocelli opened the wedding ceremony with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, moving many guests to tears.

The bride wore a retro white suit and a silk headscarf. Bezos wore a classic black tuxedo and aviator sunglasses. The couple were earlier seen leaving the Aman Hotel separately before the ceremony.

Due to protests nearby against rising wealth inequality, the original venue was changed last minute to avoid security issues.

Lauren Sanchez: From news anchor to pilot to space traveller

Lauren Sanchez was born in New Mexico in 1969 and raised in California. She often speaks about her humble childhood. “We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother’s car while she cleaned houses,” she said in an interview, reported BBC.

After facing rejection while applying to become a flight attendant, she studied journalism at the University of Southern California and later became a well-known face on US television.

She worked with Fox Sports Net, Extra, and Good Day LA. She was also the first host of So You Think You Can Dance, and won an Emmy Award in 1999.

Flying high: Becoming a pilot and space traveller

At the age of 40, Sanchez followed in her father’s footsteps and became a licensed helicopter pilot. In 2016, she launched Black Ops Aviation, becoming the first woman to own an aerial film company. Her firm has worked on shows for Netflix, Amazon and even helped on the film Dunkirk.

In 2024, she took part in an all-women crew space mission on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. She later said the trip made her more aware of the need to protect Earth.

That same year, she also released a children’s book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space", inspired by her own childhood challenges with dyslexia.

From engagement to forever

The couple announced their engagement in May 2023 and threw a glamorous party on Bezos’ yacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Now officially married, the newly named Lauren Sanchez Bezos begins a new chapter.