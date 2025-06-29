Mogambo to Mola Ram: Amrish Puri’s 8 greatest villain roles
Amrish Puri, one of Bollywood’s most iconic villains, left behind unforgettable roles. From Mogambo to Bhaironath, here’s a look at 8 of his most chilling on-screen performances.
| Published : Jun 29 2025, 06:39 PM
2 Min read
18
Image Credit : social media
Bollywood's scariest villain, Amrish Puri, would have been 93 today. He portrayed villains so convincingly that they terrified audiences. Here are 8 of his most iconic roles.
28
Image Credit : social media
Bhaironath: In the 1986 blockbuster 'Nagina,' starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri played the snake charmer Bhaironath. His menacing appearance and performance made audiences sympathize with the Nagin.
38
Image Credit : social media
Mogambo: In 'Mr. India,' starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Amrish Puri played Mogambo, India's enemy and a terrorist. His wide eyes, scary expressions, and booming voice terrified audiences.
48
Image Credit : social media
Bhujang: Amrish Puri's portrayal of Bhujang in the 1989 film 'Tridev' is still remembered. He single-handedly outmatched Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Deol.
58
Image Credit : social media
Thakur Durjan Singh: In 'Karan Arjun,' starring Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rakhee, Amrish Puri played Thakur Durjan Singh, who brutally kills Karan and Arjun. This role is known for his excellent performance.
68
Image Credit : social media
Mola Ram: Amrish Puri's villainy was famous even in Hollywood. In Steven Spielberg's 1984 film 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' he played the terrifying Mola Ram.
78
Image Credit : social media
Shera: In the 1987 film 'Loha,' starring Dharmendra, Amrish Puri played Sher, also known as Shera. His look and dialogue delivery in the film made him terrifying.
88
Image Credit : social media
Bhairav Singh: In 'Koyla,' starring Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Amrish Puri played Bhairav Singh, a cruel man who wants Madhuri at any cost.
