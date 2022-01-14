  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Last year when Priyanka Chopra dropped ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle, rumours about her split with Nick Jonas started doing rounds. A couple of months later, Priyanka has finally opened up on the issue.

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her feeling blue
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    When Priyanka Chopra has decided to drop ‘Jonas’ from her name on all social media platforms, speculations regarding her split with her husband Nick Jonas started doing rounds. So much so that Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra had to jump in and issue a statement saying that all’s well between them.

    Now, a couple of months after the episode, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the issues to an international media outlet. In an interview, Priyank Chopra reported said that the rumours were basically nothing but a ‘professional hazard’. It happened so because of the illustrious careers of Nick Jonas and herself that always keep them in the limelight. But she also said that the episode left her “feeling blue”.

    Priyanka Chopra said that the whole thing makes her feel very vulnerable. She said that if she puts up a picture on social media, her picture will be zoomed in for every little detail and eventually people will start speculating about things.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rang in their New Year on a cruise deck; actor shares dreamy pics

    Not only Priyanka Chopra but Nick Jonas has also spoken about how they navigated their hardships together in the last three years, avoiding all the speculations regarding their romantic relationship.

    ALO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a love-filled New Year kiss; see pics

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra understand that being public figures, all eyes are going to be on them. However, they have also set a boundary for their personal lives and their privacy, adding that they have created a little heaven for them and their families over the years that they have been together.

    Priyanka Chopra went on to add that he has become an introvert as her career continued to progress. She has also started to protect herself after realising how the entertainment industry can take out a lot from a person. She said that the industry also takes a part of one’s soul as you constantly trying to make sure that everything is right in place, she said that whether it is about wearing the dress right to not make a mistake or trip because the audience is watching them at all times.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
