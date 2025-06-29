Facing strong backlash, the Maharashtra government has cancelled its amended resolution on the three-language policy. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a new committee to rework the plan, keeping Marathi at the centre of future decisions.

The Maharashtra government has officially cancelled its amended resolution on the three-language policy after strong criticism and protests. This resolution had raised concerns among many people across the state, especially over reports that Hindi would be made a compulsory third language in schools.

Government cancels old policy after public anger

On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference to announce the decision. He said the state cabinet had met and decided to cancel the existing government resolutions (GRs) related to the three-language rule.

New committee to review and suggest implementation

CM Fadnavis said a fresh committee would be formed under the leadership of Dr Narendra Jadhav. This new panel will study the issue in detail, take opinions from experts, parents, and other stakeholders, and then make new recommendations.

"Marathi will remain the central focus," Fadnavis assured. He also criticised former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, stating that his government had accepted the Mashelkar Committee's proposal to begin the three-language formula from Class 1.

Opposition to 'Hindi imposition' grows

The cancellation comes amid rising protests across the state. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said his party was not against Hindi but opposed any attempt to force it on students. “Children should have the right to choose the language they want to study,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a protest rally on July 5. Party MP Sanjay Raut said they will publicly burn copies of the cancelled resolution to show their anger.

MNS plans massive march for Marathi identity

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also announced a large protest march on July 5 at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. He said the protest would have no political flags and would focus only on the pride of the Marathi language and culture.

"This is not a political fight. It’s about protecting the Marathi identity. All students, parents, and education experts are welcome to join. We will show the government what Maharashtra really feels," Raj Thackeray said.

He confirmed that all political parties in Maharashtra would be approached to join the rally. The march, he said, would prove that the people of Maharashtra stand united in defence of their language and culture.

Public support for Marathi

With strong reactions from across the political spectrum and public support for Marathi, the focus now shifts to the newly formed committee. All eyes will be on how it balances language policy with regional pride and student freedom of choice.