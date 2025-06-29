5 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Make Their Comeback Before 2025 Ends
Several top WWE names have been missing from TV due to injuries or personal reasons. Here's a look at five stars who may return before the year wraps up, and shake up the roster in a big way.
Rey Mysterio’s Timeline Hints at a Summer Return
The legendary Rey Mysterio missed WrestleMania 41 due to a groin injury and was replaced by Rey Fenix in his scheduled match. Mysterio is reportedly targeting a return in August, with rumors swirling that he could reignite a feud with Chad Gable, or perhaps rejoin the tag scene alongside Dragon Lee. With RAW’s tag division in need of firepower, Mysterio’s return could come at just the right time.
A Comeback for Tama Tonga Looks Likely
Tama Tonga has been out of action with an undisclosed injury, even as his brother Tonga Loa recently returned and joined Solo Sikoa's Bloodline faction. Whether Tonga picks sides or stirs chaos remains to be seen, but a return before year's end feels probable unless his injury is more serious than known. His potential alliance, or rivalry with Jacob Fatu could add fresh drama to the Bloodline saga.
Kiana James Could Finally Break Through
It’s been over a year since Kiana James disappeared from WWE programming due to a knee injury. Reports confirmed that she underwent surgery, and recovery from what’s likely an ACL tear generally takes about 12 months. Though her main roster run was cut short, a healthy return could mark a fresh start in the RAW women’s division. With the division currently in flux, James might get the spotlight she’s been waiting for.
Drew McIntyre Eyes Another Run at the Top
After being taken out in a brutal Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre was written off TV. His absence has been felt, especially on SmackDown, where a top-tier babyface is needed to challenge John Cena. McIntyre’s character work and momentum from his feud with CM Punk have primed him for another main-event shot — and a potential return later this year could shake up title plans.
Bianca Belair’s Recovery Nears Completion
Bianca Belair hasn't been seen in the ring since injuring her fingers at WrestleMania 41. While she made a couple of brief appearances on television, the EST has been primarily off-screen recovering. If things go to plan, her timeline points to a return around August. With Tiffany Stratton at the top, and Jade Cargill and Naomi in key positions, Belair’s comeback could seriously impact the women’s division as WWE builds toward a blockbuster SummerSlam.