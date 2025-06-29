Image Credit : Getty

Bianca Belair hasn't been seen in the ring since injuring her fingers at WrestleMania 41. While she made a couple of brief appearances on television, the EST has been primarily off-screen recovering. If things go to plan, her timeline points to a return around August. With Tiffany Stratton at the top, and Jade Cargill and Naomi in key positions, Belair’s comeback could seriously impact the women’s division as WWE builds toward a blockbuster SummerSlam.